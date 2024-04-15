Ohio State grad student makes Masters cut, paired with Tiger Woods on last day

AUGUSTA, GA — An Ohio State University graduate student ended his play at this year’s Masters Tournament paired with Tigers Woods in Sunday’s final round.

>>Photos: 2024 Masters final round

Neal Shipley shot a 71 and 76 over the first two days of the tournament to make the final cut. He was the fourth Buckeye to make the cut while playing as an amateur.

He was the only amateur this year to make the cut at the Masters.

On Saturday, Shipley shot 6-over-par on the back nine for a third-round 80 before finding he would be paired with Woods for Sunday’s final round.

He cared a final-round 73 to finish in a tie for 53rd in the tournament overall.

As the lone amateur to make the cut, Shipley was interviewed inside Butler Cabin by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz. He was joined by tournament champion Scottie Scheffler.

>>2024 Masters: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

>>2024 Masters: Broadcaster Verne Lundquist signs off for final time at Augusta

Shipley completed his undergraduate degree in quantitative finance at James Madison University in 2022, along with minors in math and economics.

He will graduate this year with a master’s degree in data analytics, according to his Ohio State biography page.

Shipley is the first Buckeye amateur to play in the Masters since Chris Wollman in 1996.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Masters final round: Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd while walking to the 18th green. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group