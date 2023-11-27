Ohio State falls in latest Top 25 poll after weekend loss at Michigan

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes fell out of the top five in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday.

The Buckeyes are now ranked No. 6 after Saturday’s 30-24 loss at Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines head into this weekend’s Big Ten championship game against Iowa ranked No. 2.

Georgia remains No. 1 as they get ready to play No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game that will be televised here on Channel 7.

Washington, Florida State, and Oregon round out the top five.

The No. 3 Huskies will play the No. 5 Ducks in the final Pac-12 championship game in the conference’s current format Friday night.

The No. 4 Seminoles battle No. 15 Louisville in the ACC championship game.

