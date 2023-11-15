Ohio State drops to No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Georgia Bulldogs took over as No. 1 following a 52-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Buckeyes routed Michigan State, 38-3, at home.

The Rebels were ranked in the top 10 while the Spartans have a record below .500.

Michigan, Florida State, and Washington make up the rest of the top five in the latest playoff rankings.

Ohio State will host Minnesota on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Columbus ahead of the Nov. 25 game at Michigan.

