NCAA First Four: Games begin today at UD Arena

DAYTON — The First Four will officially begin the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship later today in Dayton.

Two games will be played tonight at the UD Arena.

The early game features the Howard Bison from the Mid-Eastern Conference against the Wagner Seahawks from the Northeast Conference. Tipoff is at 6:40 p.m. The winner will play the top seed in the West Regional, North Carolina Tar Heels, in Charlotte, NC on Thursday.

The second game includes a matchup between two No. 10 seeds. The Virginia Cavaliers from the Atlantic Coast Conference will play the Colorado State Rams from the Mountain West Conference. The game is scheduled to start around 9:10 p.m., pending when the first game between Howard and Wagner ends. The winner of Virginia/Colorado State will play the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, Texas Longhorns, on Thursday in Charlotte, NC.

Wednesday’s games will feature Montana State versus Grambling State and the second game is Boise State and Colorado.

All four schools will be practicing today at the UD Arena. The doors will be open to the public from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The practice schedule follows:

Grambling State- 12:05 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Montana State- 12:50 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Colorado- 1:35 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Boise State- 2:20 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Montana State will play Grambling State on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. and the second between Boise State and Colorado is scheduled to begin at 9;10 p.m., after the conclusion between Montana State and Grambling State.

The winner of Montana State/Grambling State will play the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Purdue Boilermakers, on Friday in Indianapolis.

The winner between Boise State/Colorado will battle the No. 7 seed in the South Region, Florida Gators, on Friday in Indianapolis.

