Marta Kostyuk beats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wimbledon semifinals

LONDON — Marta Kostyuk made a big impression in her Centre Court debut by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian also reached the last four at the French Open, losing to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in Paris.

Kostyuk raised her hands and dropped to her knees after Paolini scuffed a shot on her second match point. After shaking hands with the Italian, Kostyuk did a pirouette on court.

Kostyuk will be back in action Thursday to face Linda Noskova in Saturday's final. Noskova beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova, made 26 unforced errors and hit just eight winners.

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