Ducks and Oilers headed to overtime tied 3-3 in Game 4 thriller

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jeffrey Viel scored for the Ducks with 6:29 left in the third period, and Anaheim headed to overtime with the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-3 tie in Game 4 of their first-round series Sunday night.

Evan Bouchard scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period during a power play for the two-time defending Western Conference champion Oilers, who trail the upstart Ducks 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Viel tied it with a rebound goal off a shot by John Carlson.

Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored first-period goals for Edmonton.

Cutter Gauthier and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals in the second period for the Ducks.

Edmonton nearly went back ahead, but Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal made a spectacular, sprawling pad save to deny Connor McDavid on a late breakaway.

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