Dayton’s last-second flea flicker touchdown beats Butler

INDIANPOLIS, IN — The Dayton Flyers went on the road and beat the Bulldogs in thrilling fashion, 21-14, Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Luke Brenner caught a 33-yard flea-flicker touchdown pass from quarterback Drew VanVleet with 11 seconds left.

This came after the Bulldogs tied the game at 14-14 after an eight-yard touchdown run by Reagan Andrew and Nick Howard’s two-point conversion with 5:41 remaining.

UD took over with 5:32 remaining at their seven-yard line. Gavin Lochow ran 37 yards to the 43-yard line.

The Flyers faced a fourth and one from the Butler 34-yard line and Mason Hackett’s two-yard run gave Dayton a first down with 44 seconds left.

On the next play, VanVleet found Brenner in the end zone for the game-winning score. It was his third touchdown pass of the afternoon.

VanVleet completed 11 of 14 passes for 137 yards while Mason Hackett ran 35 times for 111 yards. Brenner caught three passes for 56 yards and two scores.

Dayton improves to 5-1 overall, and 3-0 in the Pioneer Football League.

Their next game will be on Oct. 26 when they host Morehead State at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at noon.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio and streamed online at WHIO.com.

