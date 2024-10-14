UD linebacker blocks 2 field goals, earns weekly Pioneer Football League honor

DAYTON — A University of Dayton linebacker was honored after blocking two field goals in Saturday’s win over Davidson.

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) named UD linebacker Gideon Lampron Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking two field goals in the Flyers’ 16-14 win over Davidson.

Dayton’s special teams blocked three field goals and a punt on Saturday. Jerell Lewis blocked the other field goal attempt and Mac Grant III blocked the punt.

UD has blocked a kick in the last three games and the six blocks this season are the most in FCS Football.

Lampron, whose middle name is ESPN, was previously named PFL Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 1 and 15.

He leads FCS football in Tackles For Loss (TFL) with 2.3 per game and is second in the country with two blocked kicks.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Oct. 19, when they play at Butler in Indianapolis, IN at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio and heard here on WHIO.com.

Gideon Lampron attempts to block field goal against Davidson on Oct. 12, 2024 Photo contributed by Dayton Flyers Football (via Facebook) (Dayton Flyers Football (via Facebook) /Dayton Flyers Football (via Facebook))

