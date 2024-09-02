Dayton linebacker earns weekly Pioneer Football League honor

DAYTON — A University of Dayton football player earned a weekly Pioneer Football League (PFL) honor for his play in the Flyers’ win on Saturday.

Linebacker Gideon Lampron was named the PFL’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week in Dayton’s 18-10 victory over Saint Francis Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

He shared the honor with University of San Diego defensive tackle Matt Ballentine.

Lampron’s middle name is ESPN and he provided a defensive highlight in the first quarter when he tackled St. Francis’ Markell Holman in the end zone for a safety that gave UD a 9-0 lead.

He had 11 tackles (six solo), forced two fumbles, and recovered one.

The Flyer defense forced four fumbles and recovered three of them.

Dayton is 1-0 to start the season after beating the Red Flash on Saturday.

St. Francis was picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference.

UD has a bye week and will play Indiana State on Sept. 14 in Terre Haute, Indiana at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

