Dayton defender earns PFL weekly honor for 2nd time this season

DAYTON — A University of Dayton football player has been honored by the Pioneer Football League (PFL) for the second time this season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Linebacker Gideon Lampron was named PFL Defensive Player of the Week for his play in a 24-13 loss Saturday night at Indiana State.

Lampron’s middle name is ESPN and helped the Flyer defense hold the Sycamores to 92 yards of total offense, five first downs, and one offensive touchdown. Indiana State scored two defensive touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore led the Flyers in total tackles with 13, six solo hits, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

>>RELATED: Dayton linebacker earns weekly Pioneer Football League honor

This was Lampron’s second PFL award in two games.

He was named PFL co-Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 31.

Dayton concludes the non-conference season on Saturday, Sept. 21, when they host NAIA school Ave Maria at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon.

Saturday’s game is a White Out and will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

©2024 Cox Media Group