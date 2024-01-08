Cleveland Browns

Browns’ NFL playoff game, date, time announced in Houston

By WHIO Staff

Browns Texans Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — The NFL has announced the time and date of Saturday’s game playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

>>Amari Cooper has franchise-record 265 yards receiving to lead Browns to 36-22 win over Texans

The Browns will play the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 4:30 p.m. in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Houston won the AFC South division and clinched the No. 4 seed while Cleveland is the No. 5 seed.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams.

The Browns beat the Texans, 36-22, in Week 16 in Houston on Christmas Eve.

>>Bengals beat Browns in season finale; AFC North sets post-merger record

Cleveland wrapped up the regular season Sunday losing to the Bengals, 31-14.

The Texans beat the Colts, 23-19, and claimed the division after Jacksonville lost to Tennessee, 28-20.

>>Bengals, Browns conclude regular season in ‘Battle of Ohio’ matchup

Here is the rest of the Wild Card round schedule:

Saturday

  • Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sunday

  • Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (Channel 7)
  • Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
  • LA Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Monday

  • Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read