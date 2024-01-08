Browns’ NFL playoff game, date, time announced in Houston

CLEVELAND — The NFL has announced the time and date of Saturday’s game playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

The Browns will play the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 4:30 p.m. in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Houston won the AFC South division and clinched the No. 4 seed while Cleveland is the No. 5 seed.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams.

The Browns beat the Texans, 36-22, in Week 16 in Houston on Christmas Eve.

Cleveland wrapped up the regular season Sunday losing to the Bengals, 31-14.

The Texans beat the Colts, 23-19, and claimed the division after Jacksonville lost to Tennessee, 28-20.

Here is the rest of the Wild Card round schedule:

Saturday

Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (Channel 7)

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

LA Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Monday

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

