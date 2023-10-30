Bounces don’t go Browns’ way in road loss at Seattle

SEATTLE, WA — It looked like the Cleveland Browns were going to leave Seattle with a tough road win but got an unlucky bounce late in the game.

P.J. Walker’s third-down pass just before the two-minute warning bounced off the helmet of Seahawk safety Jamal Adams, went straight into the air, and fell into the arms of cornerback Julian Love at the Seattle 43-yard line.

The Seahawks took advantage as former Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored the game-winning touchdown on a nine-yard screen with 38 seconds left as the Browns lost, 24-20, Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Cleveland fell to 4-3 and is now in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. They all trail Baltimore by 1.5 games.

The Browns trailed 14-0 to start the game on a rushing touchdown by Jake Bobo and a 12-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Lockett.

David Njoku’s 18-yard touchdown catch cut the deficit to 14-7 but Jason Myers’ 32-yard field extended it to 17-7 after one quarter.

Kareem Hunt’s one-yard touchdown run got Cleveland closer, 17-14. It looked like Seattle would score before halftime, but Martin Emerson’s interception kept the deficit at 17-14 at halftime.

Dustin Hopkins tied the game at 17-17 in the third quarter by making a 25-yard field goal. Maurice Hurst tipped a Smith pass and intercepted it for Cleveland’s second pick of the game. It set up Hopkins’ 27-yard field goal for the Browns’ first lead of the game, 20-17, after three quarters.

Cleveland’s defense held with about 6:40 to play when Myles Garrett sacked Smith for a seven-yard loss forcing a Seattle three-and-out.

The Browns were looking to run out the clock and faced a third and three with 2:04 to play. Walker’s pass to Amari Cooper bounced off Adams’ helmet and was picked off by Love with 1:57 remaining.

Smith completed four of five passes, including a nine-yard screen pass to Smith-Njigba for the winning touchdown. Cleveland turned the ball over on downs and Seattle ran out the clock.

The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Stadium in Cleveland.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

