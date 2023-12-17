Banged-up Browns host Bears this afternoon with focus on playoffs

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns take the field against the Chicago Bears this afternoon, they will look to keep their playoff hopes alive but are also dealing with injuries.

A handful of players are out for today’s game while several are questionable, according to the team’s injury report.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott are each questionable.

Ward injured his shoulder while Elliott has been dealing with a concussion. Walker is dealing with a knee injury.

All three were listed as limited participants in Friday’s practice.

Ward has missed the last three games.

Four other players will not play against the Bears.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaskzyk (calf), defensive end Ogo Okronokwo (pectoral), center Ethan Pocic (stinger), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) are each out.

The Browns are coming off a 31-27 win over AFC South-leading Jacksonville. Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes.

The Bears upset NFC North-leading Detroit, 28-13.

The game will be homecoming for former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. He made his first NFL start against the Browns two years ago in Cleveland and was sacked nine times in a 26-6 loss.

Cleveland enters today’s game with an 8-5 record and is currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Kickoff between the Browns and Bears will begin at 1 p.m. from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

