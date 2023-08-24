Reds sweep Angels in doubleheader; Ohtani won’t pitch rest of season for Angels due to elbow injury

ANAHEIM, CA — The Cincinnati Reds played a day-night doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday and won both games.

The teams played two games Wednesday after Monday’s was postponed after Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California.

The Reds took the first game, 9-4, and won the nightcap, 7-3.

The Angels led the first game, 2-0, after a two-run home run by Shohei Ohtani in the first. But he left in the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning because of arm fatigue.

He had a 2-2 count on Cincinnati third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on Ohtani, the Associated Press reported.

He left the mound after a brief discussion following 26 pitches.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night Ohtani won’t pitch the rest of the season because of a tear in an elbow ligament.

The team does not know if he will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament, according to the AP.

The Reds took advantage after Ohtani left the game. Trailing 3-1, Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run home run to put them ahead for good, 4-3, in the fifth.

Buck Farmer relieved Andrew Abbott in the bottom of the inning with runners on first and second and no outs. He retired three straight hitters to get out of the jam.

De La Cruz put the game out of reach in the seventh with a three-run-triple. He drove in 6 RBIs in Game 1.

In Game 2, the game was tied at 1-1 in the fourth inning when Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run home run to put the Reds ahead, 3-1. Matt McClain added another run with an RBI single to increase it to 4-1.

The Angels responded with two runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Luis Rengifo to cut it to 4-3.

Cincinnati scored four times in the eighth. Noelvi Marte’s RBI groundout increased it to 5-3. Then, Matt McClain hit an 0-1 pitch 401 feet over the left-center field wall for his 15th home run of the season as the Reds led, 7-3, and never looked back.

Cincinnati begins a four-game series at Arizona tonight at 9:40 p.m. in Phoenix.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Angels - Game One ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves the game against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning during game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

