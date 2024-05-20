Water leak cancels classes today at Huber Heights junior high school

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school district has announced no classes today after a water leak at a junior high school.

Weisenborn Junior High School is closed today due to a water leak, according to a Huber Heights City Schools social media post.

The water leak has resulted in a lack of electricity and running water in the building.

The district apologized to parents and students for the inconvenience.

News Center 7 has reached out to the school district to see if there classes will resume Tuesday.

