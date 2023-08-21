Tropical Storm Hilary: Reds-Angels postponed tonight; Teams to play Wednesday doubleheader

LOS ANGELES — Tonight’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the Angels announced Monday on social media.

The Associated Press reported this was Southern California’s first tropical storm in 84 years and dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

While the rain stopped Monday morning, Angel Stadium was too wet to play.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will take place at 4:07 p.m. in the afternoon. The second game will take place at 9:38 p.m. that night.

The first game of a three-game series will be tomorrow night at 9:38 p.m.

It’s the first of a 10-game road trip for the Reds out west.

All tickets for Monday's rescheduled game will be honored for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38pm. pic.twitter.com/wUvcTST3h1 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 21, 2023

