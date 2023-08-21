Cincinnati Reds

Tropical Storm Hilary: Reds-Angels postponed tonight; Teams to play Wednesday doubleheader

By WHIO Staff

Hillary impacts California CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

LOS ANGELES — Tonight’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim has been postponed because of Tropical Storm Hilary.

>>RELATED: Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Southern California

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the Angels announced Monday on social media.

The Associated Press reported this was Southern California’s first tropical storm in 84 years and dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

While the rain stopped Monday morning, Angel Stadium was too wet to play.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will take place at 4:07 p.m. in the afternoon. The second game will take place at 9:38 p.m. that night.

The first game of a three-game series will be tomorrow night at 9:38 p.m.

It’s the first of a 10-game road trip for the Reds out west.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read