Reds rally to beat Mariners in ninth, lead last NL Wildcard spot by half-game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds came back from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night, 7-6, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Nick Martini came off the bench and hit a game-tying three-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 6-6.

Elly De La Cruz led off the ninth with an infield single and stole second base.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s single into right field drove in De La Cruz to win the game.

Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth for his eighth win of the season.

It was the Reds’ 44th come-from-behind win of the season.

Cincinnati also overcame two home runs by Julio Rodriguez.

The Reds hold the last playoff spot in the National League.

They lead Miami by a half-game and San Francisco by one game.

Cincinnati will go for the sweep of the Mariners tonight at 6:40 p.m.

