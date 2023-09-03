Reds rally to beat Cubs for 2nd straight 9th inning win

CINCINNATI — For the second straight night, the Cincinnati Reds got some late-inning magic to beat the Chicago Cubs Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.

Elly De La Cruz hit the game-tying single and newcomer Hunter Renfroe beat out a double play ball to drive in the winning run as the Reds won, 2-1.

Jake Fraley led off the ninth with a double off Mark Leiter Jr. and newcomer Harrison Bader stole third. T.J. Friedl walked, and Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

De La Cruz singled to right field to drive in Bader to tie the game at 1-1. It was one of three hits on the night for the Reds rookie.

After a Nick Martini flyout, Renfroe faced Jose Cuas. He hit a grounder to short and the Cubs tried to turn an inning-ending double play, but Renfroe beat the throw to first and Friedl scored the winning run.

Andrew Abbott pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Reds and gave up a home run to Nelson Candelario.

On Friday, the Reds trailed 2-1 in the ninth but scored twice to win, 3-2, to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader.

Cincinnati has claimed three players off waivers this past week. They claimed Renfroe off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels, Bader from the Yankees, and claimed Michael Siani off waivers by St. Louis.

They placed Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list due to a stress reaction in his right big toe.

Brandon Williams became the fourth Reds pitcher to be placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. The other pitchers are Hunter Greene, Ben Lively, and Fernando Cruz.

The Reds are in a three-way tie for the final wildcard spot in the National League with San Francisco and Arizona.

They host the Cubs this afternoon at Great American Ball Park at 12:10 p.m.

