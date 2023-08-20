Reds call up No. 1 prospect, former Dayton Dragon

CINCINNATI — Another former Dayton Dragon is getting the call to the big leagues.

The Cincinnati Reds called up their No. 1 minor league prospect Noelvi Marte on Saturday, the team announced.

>> WATCH: Security camera catches truck being stolen from Piqua home; 4 vehicles stolen overnight

“He’s here and we could not be more excited,” the Reds said on social media.

He's here and we could not be more excited 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qaX78yFpwA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 19, 2023

The Reds acquired the infielder in the trade that sent pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners in 2022.

Marte spent time in Dayton with the Dragons in August 2022.

This marks the 139th Dragons player to make it to the big leagues. The team congratulated him on social media this afternoon.

© 2023 Cox Media Group