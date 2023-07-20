Esiason, Johnson named to Bengals Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the two new additions to the team’s Ring of Honor.

The team announced Thursday morning that quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad Johnson would be added to the Ring of Honor.

Bengals President Mike Brown said both men are deserving of the honor.

“Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players. If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves,” Brown said.

Esiason played in Cincinnati from 1984-92 and in 1997. A three-time Pro Bowler, he led the NFL with a 97.4 passer rating and help the Bengals win the AFC Championship in 1988. That year, he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press.

He ranks third in franchise history with 27,149 passing yards and 187 touchdowns.

Esiason thanked the season ticket owners that voted him in.

“They’re the ones who have the memories. They’re the ones who spend the money to support the team. They’re the ones who know who their favorite players are and who had the biggest impact when they were there. That’s not to be taken lightly or ever taken for granted,” he said in a release.

During Johnson’s 10 seasons in Cincinnati, he became the franchise’s all-time leading receiver with 10,783 yards. He’s also regarded as one of the franchise’s most popular and electrifying players.

Johnson said that being added to the Ring of Honor “means everything.”

“To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It’s a great honor and I’m very appreciative. I’m getting my flowers now while I can smell them. To me, this honor means much more than getting a gold jacket, honestly,” Johnson said.

Esiason and Johnson will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley when the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25.

'He made the game fun': Preview Chad Johnson profile from NFL Films

