Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Xenia

XENIA — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Xenia is $1 million richer.

One winning 5/5 Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Grocerylan in Xenia, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The ticket was sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a single ticket in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which was over $1 billion. The jackpot’s cash value option is $558.1 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

