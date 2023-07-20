Local boy advances to next round of voting in 2023 USA Mullet Championship

TIPP CITY — A local boy has advanced to the next round for the title of best mullet in the kids’ divisions of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two local boys competing in 2023 USA Mullet Championship

Luke Waler, of Tipp City, is one of hundreds competing for the best mullet for kids between ages one and four.

After running into a corner wall, he required medical attention which resulted in the side of his head being shaved. To even things out, the family saved the other side, and his mullet was born, his profile says.

“His mullet represents him well,” his profile state. “A little bit of Redneck and a lotta bit wild!”

He finished 16th out of 100 entries in the first round of voting.

The next round of voting is underway right now and goes on through July 24th.

To vote for Luke, visit this website!

Nine-year-old Francesco Rigato, of Fairborn, also competed for the title.

He finished 35th in the 9-12-year-old division.

News Center 7 previously reported Francesco’s mullet story started over Easter of 2020, his profile said.

“I needed a haircut and everything was shut down. My mom trimmed the top but was afraid to cut the back with my curls,” his profile stated. “When shops started to open back up, I liked my long hair, so my stylist, Ron, said, ‘Let’s do a mullet!’”

