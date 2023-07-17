Tipp City boy competing in 2023 USA Mullet Championship

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City boy is competing for the title of best mullet in the kids’ division of the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Luke Waler is one of hundreds of contestants competing for the best mullet for kids between ages one and four.

“After running into a corner wall, Luke required medical attention which resulted in the side of his head being shaved!” his profile says. “To even things out we shave the other side, and Luke’s mullet was born! His mullet represents him well- a little bit Redneck and a lotta bit wild!”

Luke Waler (mulletchamp.com)





