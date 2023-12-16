Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals look to keep playoff hopes alive today against Vikings

By WHIO Staff

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will look to keep their playoff hopes alive this afternoon when they host the Minnesota Vikings.

The two teams play in a Saturday afternoon game at Paycor Stadium. Both are 7-6 and are relying on backup quarterbacks to get them into the playoffs.

The Bengals have won their last two games with Jake Browning as starting quarterback.

He has started the last three games for the injured Joe Burrow who suffered a season-ending wrist injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Browning helped lead the Bengals to wins over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts the last two weeks.

The Vikings will start journeyman Nick Mullens at quarterback. He is their fourth different starter this season.

They lost Kirk Cousins for the season on October 29. Rookie Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs have also started.

Mullens replaced an ineffective Dobbs last week in a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bengals are tied with six teams with an identical 7-6 record.

Three of those teams will also be in action today.

Pittsburgh will play at Indianapolis at 4:30 p.m. while Denver travels to Ford Field in Detroit to play the NFC North-leading Lions at 8:15 p.m.

