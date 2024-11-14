Cheeks, Smith lead Dayton over Ball State for first 3-0 start in 5 years

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers got a solid performance from its backcourt in a 77-69 win over Ball State Wednesday night at the UD Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Enoch Cheeks and Malachi Smith each had a double-double. Cheeks scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Smith added 17 points and dished out 10 assists.

UD improves to 3-0 overall. It’s the first time they have started the season winning their first three games since 2019.

It also extends their home winning streak to 19 games.

>>RELATED: Dayton goes on big 2nd half run in comeback win over Northwestern

The Flyers started to an 8-0 lead thanks to a pair of Zed Key dunks and baskets by Cheeks and Smith.

Dayton’s largest lead of the game was 37-17 with 3:39 left until halftime and led 41-26 at halftime.

Ball State fought back after halftime and got within as much as five points, 53-48, with 10:44 remaining. UD answered with a 14-2 run to expand the lead to 69-52.

Key scored 13 points while Isaac Jack had 11 off the bench for the Flyers.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday when they host Capital University. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group