Bengals drop to 0-3 after Monday night’s loss to Commanders

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-3 after losing to the Washington Commanders, 38-33, Monday night in Cincinnati.

The Bengals’ defense gave up 356 yards of total offense and did not force a Washington punt.

It was a matchup of three former LSU offensive stars: Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Daniels was drafted out of LSU in 2024 while the Bengals drafted Burrow and Chase in 2020.

Jayden Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and ran for a third.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow went 29 of 38 for 324 yards and three scores.

Chase caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals go for their first win of the season when they play at Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Charlotte, NC.

Commanders Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Commanders won 38-33. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

