Bengals drop to 0-2 for 3rd straight season

KANSAS CITY — The Cincinnati Bengals went back and forth with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon but came up short in a 26-25 loss.

Harrison Butker drilled a 51-yard-field goal as time expired.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 2:35 left and the Bengals defense forced a 4th and 16. But rookie safety Daijahn Anthony got called for pass interference to give Kansas City a first down to get them into Butker’s range.

Cincinnati falls to 0-2 for the third straight season.

The teams traded field goals to start the game, but Joe Burrow found Andrei Iosivas for a four-yard touchdown catch to put the Bengals ahead, 10-3. Kansas City responded as Patrick Mahomes threw a 44-yard touchdown to Rashee Rice to tie the game at 10-10.

Evan McPherson added two more field goals to give Cincinnati a 16-10 halftime lead. The Chiefs opened the second half with a 13-play drive and Mahomes found tackle-eligible Wanya Morris for a touchdown to give Kansas City a 17-16 advantage.

Burrow responded with a 47-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton to put the Bengals inside the Chiefs’ 20-yard line. Iosivas caught his second touchdown on fourth down, but McPherson missed the extra point as Cincinnati led 22-17 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs sacked Burrow and forced a fumble. Chamarri Conner recovered it and ran it back for a touchdown to reclaim the lead, 23-22.

McPherson put Cincinnati back in front, 25-23, with a 53-yard field goal with 9:28 remaining.

But Kansas City got the ball back and drove downfield for the winning field goal.

The Bengals go for their first win of the season on Sept. 23 when they host Washington at Paycor Stadium as part of Monday Night Football.

