Bengals lose season opener 16-10 to Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost their season opener to the New England Patriots 16-10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Bengals had issues on both offense and defense, dealing with turnover and tackling mistakes.

According to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9 TV, QB Joe Burrow was sacked on the second play and again not long after,

The Bengals went three-and-out on three series before a first down when Burrow connected with WR Andrei Iosivas.

The Patriots scored in the second quarter after RB Rhamondre Stevenson walked into the end zone.

Bengals TE Tanner Hudson fumbled near the end zone and the Patriots recovered the ball.

It happened after the Bengal’s first touchdown was overturned as officials ruled that TE Mike Gesicki didn’t have control of the ball when he landed in the end zone, according to WCPO-9.

Cincinnati went into halftime with zero points.

Bengals receiver Charlie Jones fumbled the ball on a punt return to start the second half.

Zack Moss ran five yards and scored his first touchdown as a Bengal, and the only Cincinnati touchdown of the game.

Despite continued efforts on offense, Burrow was sacked for a third time.

Evan McPherson kicked a 51-yard field goal to bring the Bengals up to 10.

After Cincinnati barely moved the ball during its final three-and-out series, New England ran out the clock and secured their win.

WCPO-9 reported that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called the performance “disappointing” to start his post-game press conference.

“It’s just frustrating that we didn’t play well… looking at the turnover battle and missed tackles. It’s as simple as that,” Taylor said.

The Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium next week. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



