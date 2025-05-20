Back-to-back Indianapolis 500 Champion takes a different lap after failing qualifying inspection

Twice-reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden was planning to qualify for this year’s race over the weekend when he and Penske teammate Will Power failed their pre-qualifying inspections.

Therefore, neither driver was allowed to take laps during race qualifying on Sunday. Newgarden decided to take a different kind of lap, on foot.

Newgarden and Power were penalized by IndyCar for failing their pre-qualifying inspections. Both drivers will be forced to start at the rear of the field, 32nd and 33rd, respectively, for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday afternoon.