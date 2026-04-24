8 NFL teams are slated to make their first picks of the draft in Round 2 after a flurry of trades

PITTSBURGH — Eight teams are still waiting to make their first selection of the NFL draft after a chaotic opening round that featured a flurry of trades.

Just 16 of the 32 first-round picks chosen Thursday night were made by the original teams that owned them.

The 49ers and Bills traded out of the first round, joining the Falcons, Bengals, Packers, Broncos, Jaguars and Colts on the sideline.

San Francisco was slated to kick off the second round with the first pick after making two deals to move down from 27 to 30 to 33. Buffalo made three trades, going from 26 to 28 to 31 to 35.

Atlanta, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Denver, Jacksonville and Indianapolis previously traded their firsts.

“It was really not a lot different with the exception the phones weren’t ringing, we weren’t having a lot of conversations with other teams,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said about the slow night. “A lot more discussions about the players. ... I think it was, it went like I thought it would go.”

After Fernando Mendoza went first to the Las Vegas Raiders — a pick that was expected for months — the mystery began to unravel.

The Jets took edge rusher David Bailey after canceling his top 30 visit. The Cardinals made the first surprise move, choosing running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3.

Quarterback Ty Simpson went to the Rams at No. 13 in the most unexpected pick of Day 1. He’ll be the eventual successor to 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

The hometown Steelers fans booed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when he first walked on a stage in what’s become an annual tradition. But many of them were left shaking their head and wringing their Terrible Towels in disappointment because the Eagles swooped in and stole wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Philadelphia made one of the eight draft-night deals, swapping picks with Dallas to move up from No. 23 to No. 20 to select Lemon while he was on the phone with Pittsburgh’s front office.

“I guess it was meant to be. I’m super excited to be in Philly,” Lemon said.

After missing out on Lemon, the Steelers took an offensive tackle in the first round for the third time in four years, selecting Max Iheanachor.

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and cornerback Colton Hood were the only two players among the 17 players who came to the draft that are still on the board entering Friday night.

Several players who had first-round grades weren't picked, including safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, edge rusher Cashius Howell, cornerback Avieon Terrell and wide receiver Denzel Boston.

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