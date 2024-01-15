Local Steals & Deals: Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub and ReflecToes

12 January, 2024
Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub and ReflecToes
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Connectivity and Safety for Your Active Lifestyle
Elevate your on-the-go experience with the Statik Go Hub Portable Power Bank and ReflecToes reflective gear. The Statik Go Hub ensures you stay connected and powered up wherever you are, providing a convenient solution to keep your devices charged during your adventures. Meanwhile, ReflecToes offers innovative reflective accessories, adding a safety layer to your activities, especially during low-light situations. These fantastic deals keep you connected and prioritize your safety, providing a perfect combination for those who value connectivity and visibility on the move. Take advantage of these deals and enhance your journey.
Statik Go Hub
Deal: $39.99
Retail: $49.99
Special Offer
The Statik Go Hub 3-in-1 Portable Power Bank with Wall Plug is a versatile and portable power bank that ensures you stay connected and charged on the go. With its compact design, this hub provides a reliable power source for your devices, allowing you to stay productive and entertained wherever you are. Equipped with multiple charging ports, it accommodates various devices simultaneously, making it an essential companion for travel, outdoor activities, or daily commutes. It combines convenience with efficiency, delivering a seamless charging experience to keep you powered throughout your dayShop now
ReflecToes
Deal: $17.99-$44.99
Retail: $19.99-$49.99
Special Offer
ReflecToes brings forward an ingenious combination of safety and style. The range of reflective accessories enhances visibility while incorporating modern, fashion-forward elements. The products prioritize safety without compromising on aesthetics. Whether for nighttime runners, cyclists, or anyone who values visibility in low-light conditions, Reflectoes offers a range of practical solutions to help individuals stand out and stay safe. Safety is seamlessly integrated into everyday style, ensuring a confident and secure experience during nighttime activities.Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group