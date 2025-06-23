Local Steals & Deals: Charge Up & Slim Down with Statik and COUNTO

19 June, 2025
Charge Up & Slim Down with Statik and COUNTO
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Fuel Your Devices & Track Your Goals
Stay charged and in control with a Statik Smart Travel Charger and Counto Smart Scale. The Statik charger is built for convenience on the go, featuring built-in cables, fast charging, and a sleek design that fits right in your bag. At home, the Counto Smart Scale helps you stay on top of your health with accurate readings, body composition tracking, and seamless app integration. Together, they make it easy to power your day and prioritize your wellness, wherever you are!
Statik 5-in-1 Travel Charger
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $69.99
29% Off
The Statik Smart Travel Charger is your all-in-one power solution for life on the go. With built-in cables, ultra-fast charging, and a compact design, it eliminates the need for multiple cords and adapters. Whether you're traveling, commuting, or just heading out for the day, Statik keeps all your devices charged and ready—no outlet hunting, no hassle.It’s the ultimate travel essential for staying charged anywhere. Hurry abd grab this deal!Shop now
COUNTO
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $99.99
50% Off
Meet COUNTO, the smart scale that goes beyond just weight. With advanced sensors and body composition tracking, it gives you real-time insights into your health—right from your bathroom. Syncs easily with your phone to track progress over time. And right now, we’ve got a deal to help you take control of your wellness for less!Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group