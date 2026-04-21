Dog resuscitated after fire breaks out at local home

HUBER HEIGHTS — A fire caused over $20,000 in damage on April 17.

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News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to the fire in the 7400 block of Stancrest Drive around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were told that the back of the house and the attic were fully on fire.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

During a search, one dog was removed and resuscitated.

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Firefighters were told that two cats were also inside, but they were not found.

An investigation found that the fire likely started outside from “discarded smoking material,” according to a report.

An occupant told firefighters that when he went to let his dog out, he saw the couch on fire on the back patio.

The building had smoke alarms, but they did not alert to the fire.

Estimated property loss is $20,000, and estimated content loss is $3,000.

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