Local Steals & Deals: Back to Health with Counto, Bonafide & ReAthlete Fold

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Your Path to Well-Being

Check out these deals on innovative products that cater to your well-being. The Counto Smart Scale offers more than weight measurements, providing insights into body composition for a holistic understanding of your fitness journey. Next, explore Bonafide's collection, which encompasses a range of products designed to support your overall health, from supplements to skincare. Finally, experience the groundbreaking ReAthlete Fold, a foldable percussive massage therapy device that offers customizable relief to muscles. Our exclusive offers on these cutting-edge products make it the perfect time to invest in your health and self-care routine. Take advantage of these exceptional deals that combine innovation and savings.