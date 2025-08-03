Wurst nightmare: Hot dog spill shuts down highway

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — A truck carrying hot dogs crashed in Pennsylvania, spilling its contents across the road and briefly clogging traffic in both directions.

The crash happened a few miles north of the Maryland line as morning rush hour was wrapping up.

State police reported that the tractor-trailer experienced a mechanical problem, causing it to collide with a passenger vehicle and scrape along a concrete divider, which ripped open the trailer.

Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman commented on the cleanup effort, saying, “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm.”

Four people required medical attention for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Emergency crews used a front-end loader to scoop up the hot dogs and dispose of them in a dump truck.

“I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery,” Dauberman said. “I did not know that.”

Emergency crews managed to clear the hot dogs from the road.

