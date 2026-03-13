Windstorm comes to an end tonight

DAYTON, OH — Today was a very windy day across the Miami Valley. The Dayton International Airport recorded a gust to 77MPH earlier this afternoon. Across the state, Cleveland recorded a gust of 85MPH, and Van Wert clocked a gust at 77MPH. Frequent wind gusts exceeded 60MPH. For much of the afternoon.

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A high wind warning remains in effect through 8PM. After the sun goes down tonight, winds should begin to relax. Losing the daytime heating will make it more difficult for the more extreme gusts to reach the surface. Expect more manageable, 20-30MPH wind gusts overnight.

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Looking ahead to Sunday, a strong cold front moves into the Miami Valley Sunday night. The day should be dry and warm. Overnight, a line of storms will race through bringing a damaging wind threat. We still have some timing differences between the models, so check back for updates.

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