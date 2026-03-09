Watching for the potential of severe storms

DAYTON, OH — Springtime temperatures often bring springtime thunderstorms, and that looks to be the case yet again this week. The Storm Prediction Center is giving the Miami Valley a level 2/5 risk for severe on Wednesday. The exact way the storms will play out is still a bit murky.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The uncertainty is in the timing. If the storms come through during the morning, they likely won’t be as strong. If they come through during the afternoon, they’ll likely have more fuel to work with and could be stronger. If they come through during the afternoon, there are still question marks as to how any morning showers and storms ahead of the main line impact the afternoon storm environment.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

With the uncertainty, the key message to know today (Monday) is that Wednesday has the potential to bring severe weather back to the Miami Valley. Stay tuned this evening and Tuesday as we iron out the details for Wednesday.

©2026 Cox Media Group