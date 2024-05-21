Rudy Giuliani, 10 others plead not guilty in Arizona election interference case

PHOENIX — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and 10 others pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that they attempted to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Giuliani appeared remotely for his arraignment in Maricopa County, The Associated Press and the Arizona Republic reported. He is expected to go on trial in October.

A judge ordered Giuliani to post a $10,000 bond and appear in the state within 30 days for booking procedures after authorities spent weeks trying to serve him with a court summons, CNN and the AP reported. Officials served him Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his 80th birthday party after tracking him to the location based on his podcasts, according to CNN.

In addition to Giuliani, nine Arizona Republicans who falsely declared that Trump won the state in 2020 and one other Trump aide entered not-guilty pleas in court on Tuesday, the Republic reported. They include Christina Bobb, a lawyer for the Trump campaign who now serves as the Republican National Committee’s top lawyer for “election integrity,” and former Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, according to the newspaper and CNN.

Former Trump attorney John Eastman was the first defendant in the case to be arraigned. He pleaded not guilty Friday.

In April, an Arizona grand jury indicted 18 Trump allies on charges that they tried to prevent the lawful transfer of power to Biden in November 2020.

Trump has not been indicted in the case. He is referred to in court documents as an unindicted co-conspirator.





© 2024 Cox Media Group