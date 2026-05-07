Puppy thrown in air twice by Florida woman dies during surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — A puppy that was kicked and thrown onto asphalt at least twice on a west-central Florida street -- which was caught on a surveillance camera -- died during amputation surgery, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the Pet Resource Center, WTVT reported. The 1-year-old male Maltese mix puppy was believed to be a stray and roamed in a North Tampa neighborhood, according to WFTS. He suffered a broken front leg.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Imania Sharron Davis, 33, of Tampa, was arrested on April 30. She was charged with six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records show.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office about the possibility of additional charges that may be brought against Davis after the dog’s death.

It is with deep sadness that we share the dog involved in the April 30, 2026 animal cruelty case has passed away.



Despite the extensive efforts of the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and veterinary staff, the dog could not be saved.



“This is a deeply upsetting case that… pic.twitter.com/DSSdNiP90w — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 6, 2026

Davis currently remains in jail with bond set at $75,000, WFTS reported.

Jerika Brooks and her veterinary staff performed multiple surgeries on Tuesday to save the puppy, WFTS reported. A decision was made to amputate the animal’s front leg, but he did not survive the surgery, according to the television station.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinary staff, the Pet Resource Center is saddened to share that the abused dog brought into our care passed away during surgery Tuesday,” a spokesperson for Hillsborough County said in a statement Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the case “deeply disturbing.”

“What this innocent animal endured was cruel, violent, and unacceptable,” Chronister said. “I am also grateful to everyone at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and the veterinary staff who did everything they could to care for this dog and give him a chance to recover.

“I hate that he wasn’t strong enough to be able to survive the surgery.”

Arrested: Imania Davis is facing six charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman later identified as Davis was observed via Real Time Crime Cameras on April 30 leaving her apartment complex holding a small white dog by the scruff of its neck.

At 8:11 p.m. ET, video shows Davis allegedly throwing the 5-pound animal approximately 22 feet, the affidavit stated. The dog landed on an asphalt road but then approached Davis in “a timid manner with its tail tucked between its legs.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Davis kicked the dog, then slapped the animal’s head with two open hands.

Video footage then shows Davis lifting the dog by the scruff of its neck and carrying it a few feet before swinging the animal back and forth.

After a few seconds, Davis allegedly threw the dog into the air again, with the animal traveling approximately 10 feet into the air at a distance of 25 feet, the affidavit states.

The dog landed in a small pile of bushes over another section of asphalt road, the arrest report stated.

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