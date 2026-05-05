Video captures woman accused of throwing, kicking small dog

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman is accused of animal abuse after video released on Monday showed her allegedly throwing and kicking a small dog in a North Tampa neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Imania Sharron Davis, 33, of Tampa, was arrested on April 30. She was charged with six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records show.

“The terror she inflicted on this poor, helpless and loving little puppy ends today,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters during a news conference on Monday.

🚨Animal Cruelty Arrest🚨#teamHCSO arrested Imania Davis, 33, on six charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.



On April 30, 2026, around 8:20 p.m., Real Time Crime Center cameras observed Davis throwing a dog not once, but twice, forcefully causing it to hit the asphalt. The… pic.twitter.com/3xGC30FPjs — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 4, 2026

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman later identified as Davis was observed via Real Time Crime Cameras leaving her apartment complex holding a small white dog by the scruff of its neck.

At 8:11 p.m. ET, video shows Davis allegedly throwing the 5-pound animal approximately 22 feet, the affidavit stated. The dog landed on an asphalt road but then approached Davis in “a timid manner with its tail tucked between its legs.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Davis kicked the dog, then slapped the animal’s head with two open hands.

Video footage then shows Davis lifting the dog by the scruff of its neck and carried it a few week before swinging the animal back and forth.

After a few seconds, Davis allegedly threw the dog into the air again, with the animal traveling approximately 10 feet into the air at a distance of 25 feet, the affidavit states.

The dog landed in a small pile of bushes over another section of asphalt road, the arrest report stated.

“These cameras aren’t covert,” Chronister said. “This isn’t ‘Big Brother’ watching you. These cameras have flashing lights, ‘You’re on camera here.’ We let them know they’re under video surveillance. We know that deters crime.

“She knows there’s a camera in the area. She sees a bunch of people around her and she still acted the way that she did in such a violent manner.”

Deputies arriving at the scene took the dog to a veterinarian, WFLA reported. The vet determined that the animal had suffered a broken front leg and was bleeding from its nose as a result of a head wound, court records state.

Davis was arrested at 8:45 p.m., online records show. She made her first court appearance in a video conference on Friday, WTVT reported. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.

“I truly feel that anyone who would harm and inflict the type of pain she did to this little puppy has a special place in hell one day, when that day comes for her,” Chronister said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group