Prince William, children spent his birthday at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London

LONDON — Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday.

Friday also happened to be Prince William’s 42nd birthday, Reuters reported.

Friday marked the first of eight shows Swift has lined up at London’s Wembley Stadium, according to Reuters. London created a “special version” of its underground map to celebrate Swift’s tour. The “Changing of the Guard” ceremony also featured a rendition of one of her songs.

Swift and the royals posted a photo on their Instagram accounts. The photos included Prince George and Princess Charlotte in addition to Prince William. Prince Louis was also reportedly in attendance at the show, according to ”Good Morning America.” He just was not in the photos with Swift.

Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was also seen in Swift’s Instagram post, according to People magazine.

“Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said in their Instagram post with Swift.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 1983 Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with their son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, UK, 14th December 1983. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Mike Lawn/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Princess Charlotte through the years 2015: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, in London. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 40 Photos: Prince George through the years 2013: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013, in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group