Police search for woman who climbed into zoo tiger enclosure ‘enticing’ it

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman who jumped into a zoo’s tiger enclosure.

The incident at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey, was caught on camera.

The woman jumped over a fence to get closer to the tigers.

That was despite the sign posted nearby that read, “Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C,” WTXF reported.

The ordinance said that a person could be restricted or banned if they ignore the law, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Bridgeton Police said, “A female began enticing the tiger, almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure.”

The large cat did not bite the woman, NJ.com reported.

The woman went back over the fence as the tiger could be seen jumping and pacing.

The tiger was one of two born in 2016 and donated by a zoo in North Carolina in 2017, according to the Cohanzick Zoo’s website.





