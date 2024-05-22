‘Obviously, I said yes’: Phillies’ Bryce Harper helps teenager with promposal

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey — Monday night, Phillies’ player Bryce Harper helped deliver an unforgettable promposal.

>> Read more trending news

Harper helped Jake Portella ask Guilia Leonetti to prom in Haddonfield, New Jersey, according to WPVI. That moment has since gone viral.

“I’ve been brainstorming ideas for prom for a couple weeks and I knew I wanted to do something Phillies-themed because she loves the Phillies so much,” Portella said. “I was talking to one of my friends and I was like, ‘There’s some Phillies players who live in town, it’d be cool if I could get one of them to help me with it.’” Portella went and knocked on Harper’s door, according to MLB.

At first, Harper offered to do a recorded video but then changed his mind, WPVI reported.

“As I was leaving, he was like, ‘What if we just do it right now?’ And I couldn’t turn that down,” Portella said, according to the news outlet.

“Hi Giulia. Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I’d help him out,” Harper said, according to MLB. Leonetti was stunned.

“I was just absolutely freaking out. I mean, this guy is the chosen one. I was just hysterical, immediately started crying. I just couldn’t believe he was really there in front of me,” said Leonetti .

“I don’t think people understand the gravity of Bryce Harper standing in front of me and what that means to me specifically,” she said, according to WPVI.

Her answer?

“Obviously, I said yes,” said Leonetti, according to MLB.

He got Bryce Harper to help ask a girl to prom 😭💚



(via jportella10/IG) pic.twitter.com/YesGpP66dG — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2024

“He got Bryce Harper to help ask a girl to prom,” MLB said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The prom is scheduled for June 14, the same day that the Phillies will be playing part of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore.

© 2024 Cox Media Group