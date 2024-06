Jerry West, the NBA legend who inspired the league’s iconic logo, has died, officials with the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.

In a statement obtained by KTLA, the Clippers said West died with his wife, Karen, by his side. The team called him “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him.”

The Clippers hired West as a consultant in 2017.

The Clippers hired West as a consultant in 2017.





