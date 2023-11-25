Man not invited to Thanksgiving dinner shoots host

CHICAGO — A man allegedly upset with not being invited to a Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago returned to shoot the host early Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side at about 3:50 a.m. CST, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police said the shooter confronted a 44-year-old man after not being invited to the holiday dinner.

After a “brief altercation,” the suspect fired at least five rounds at the victim, hitting him in the left thigh and left hand, according to WFLD-TV. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition, the Sun-Times reported.

The shooter is not in custody. Police said the man was the former boyfriend of the victim’s sister, according to the newspaper.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.