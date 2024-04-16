Man accused of trying to rob convenience store with snake wrapped around neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of attempting to rob a convenience store three times on Monday, the final time with a 5-foot snake wrapped around his neck, authorities said.

Reginald Cook, 26, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, WMC-TV reported.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Cook attempted to rob a Shell convenience store on Elvis Presley Boulevard at about 2 a.m. CDT, implying that he had a weapon, the television station reported.

After the cashier refused, Cook left the store, according to an arrest affidavit.

About 30 minutes later, Cook returned to the store and demanded money from the register, WREG-TV reported. The cashier told police they thought he had a weapon because he kept reaching into his clothing.

Cook left the store after the clerk refused to comply for a second time, but returned a third time at 3:05 a.m. CDT with a snake around his neck, according to the television station.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cook approached the counter and shouted at the cashier to “give me the damn money,” WMC reported.

The clerk said he saw Cook reaching inside his backpack, implying that he had a firearm. The clerk then pulled his weapon in self-defense and called 911, according to the affidavit.

No money was taken and there were no injuries, according to the television station.

Police took Cook into custody and found a railroad spike and a rock inside his backpack, WREG reported. Officers also confiscated the snake.

The convenience store owner said Cook’s family came by to apologize on Tuesday and offered to pay for any damages, according to the television station.

Cook’s bail was set at $4,000, WREG reported.

