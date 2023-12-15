Los Angeles medical examiner says Matthew Perry’s death caused by ‘acute effects of ketamine’

“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s cause of death was ‘acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.

The autopsy report was released Friday months after Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Oct. 28, according to the New York Times. He was 54 years old.

The medical examiner said that contributing factors to Perry’s death was drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, according to online records. Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder.

His manner of death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner said.

The autopsy said that Perry was going through “ketamine infusion therapy.” His most recent therapy was over a week before he died. Ketamine is “is a powerful anesthetic that has become increasingly popular as an alternative therapy for depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other hard-to-treat mental health problems,” according to the Times.

The newspaper reported that the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert back in October about how dangerous it could be to treat psychiatric disorders with “compounded versions of the drugs.”

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

