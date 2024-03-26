King Charles III to attend Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will attend the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

>> Read more trending news

The BBC reported that the king, 75, will be accompanied by Queen Camilla. Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children will not be at the church service.

The Princess of Wales last week announced that she is battling an undisclosed form of cancer which was found after she underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year.

The king was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, and Sunday’s service will be his first major public appearance since his diagnosis, ABC News reported.

He continues to conduct the country’s business, including meeting each week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On Tuesday, he met with community and faith leaders at the palace.

Today, His Majesty The King was joined by Community and Faith Leaders, who are alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust, at Buckingham Palace.



The King heard about their involvement in The Faith Leader's Forum where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of… pic.twitter.com/zkKwTM00pt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2024

Along with the king and queen, only select royals will be at the service on Sunday, with it being called “Easter Lite,” The Telegraph reported.

Camilla will represent the king at the annual Royal Maundy Thursday service at Worchester Cathedral. He has recorded an audio message that will be played at the service.

© 2024 Cox Media Group