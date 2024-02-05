Kelly Rizzo, Breckin Meyer dating two years after death of Bob Saget

It’s been two years since comedian and actor Bob Saget unexpectedly died in Orlando, Florida, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo has shared that she is now in a relationship with another actor.

>> Read more trending news

Rizzo made her red carpet debut Sunday with boyfriend Breckin Meyer, E! News reported. Meyer appeared in such films as “Clueless” and “Kate and Leopold.”

Rizzo and Meyer attended a 2024 Grammys viewing party that benefited Janie’s Fund, a charity created by Steven Tyler to help “bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.” Janie comes from Aerosmith’s song, “Janie’s Got a Gun.

Saget, 65, was found dead on Jan. 9, 2022, after he performed at a concert hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour, People reported. He drove back to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, where he was found dead in his hotel room. His cause of death was listed as accidental head trauma, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Rizzo said, “It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” referring to her dating. She also had the approval of Saget’s daughters: Aubrey, 36; Lara, 34; and Jennifer, 31, whom he had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, E! News reported.

Rizzo had said that the “Full House” actor is still influencing her, despite being gone for two years.

“Just, I mean, every day — it’s not even every year — it’s just every day, he’s just still such a big part of my life,” she said, according to People. “And I love being close to his girls and his daughters. And just honoring him with just little things that I do all day every day. He’s never going anywhere.”

She recently remembered Saget on the anniversary of his death writing on Instagram, “2 years. Wow. Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity.”

©2024 Cox Media Group