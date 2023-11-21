Trending

‘Hackney Diamonds’ hitting the road: Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group national Content Desk
Rolling Stones

'Hackney Diamonds' FILE PHOTO: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose for photographs during the Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" press conference at Hackney Empire on September 06, 2023 in London, England. The Stones are going on tour again. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group national Content Desk

The Rolling Stones are going on tour again!

>> Read more trending news

The iconic band announced Tuesday that it will be performing 16 dates in the U.S. for the first American tour since 2019′s “No Filter,” People magazine reported.

Rolling Stones release ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ first studio album in 18 years

Surprisingly (maybe not) the “Hackney Diamonds” tour is being sponsored by AARP and kicks off in Houston on April 29 before ending on July 17 in Santa Ana, California.

The presale starts Nov. 29 with general sales launching on Dec. 1.

Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga launch new album

“Hackney Diamonds” is the band’s first studio album of new songs since “A Bigger Bang,” released in 2005, Billboard reported. It features Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Elton John, according to Spin.

Image 1 of 43

Photos: Mick Jagger through the years Here are some memorable photos of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger through the years. (AP Photo, file)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read